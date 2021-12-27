7 of the best ab workout tips we learned from celebrities, trainers, athletes, and bodybuilders in 2021

- Celebrities, personal trainers, athletes, and bodybuilders shared their best core training tips with Insider in 2021.
- Classic exercises like planks and sit-ups are effective, but nutrition is key for sculpted abs.
- A six-pack isn’t a sign of health or fitness, and genetics play an important role.
“If you want to see your abs, you have to drop body fat. You can’t spot train,” Noam Tamir, founder and CEO of TS Fitness in New York City, told Insider.
Bodybuilder Sunny Andrews said getting defined abs is “70% diet.”
Hafthor “The Mountain” Björnsson trains hard, but it was only through losing 121 lbs (55kg) that he first saw a six-pack.
“Diet is super important,” he said. “You can train all you want and do 1,000 sit-ups a day, but if your diet is poor, you won’t see a six-pack.”
It’s also important to keep in mind that defined abs don’t necessarily mean someone is fit or healthy, and genetics play a big factor, personal trainer Ben Carpenter told Insider.
Try dead bugs, single leg V-ups, and Russian twists, or if you’re more advanced, push-ups, pull-ups, and ab-dips also rely on core strength, she said.
“To make particularly aesthetic abs or a strong core, then yes, planks have worked for me,” he said.
Cavill does a variety of planks, including standard ones, stability ball planks, planks with shoulder taps, and side planks, he said.
It’s important, however, to ensure your technique is on point. A common plank mistake is lifting the hips or collapsing through the shoulders, personal trainer Faisal Abdalla said.
“Sometimes I do 50 then rest for 30 seconds or do push-ups before doing another 50 sit-ups, and sometimes I do 200 or even 300 straight,” he said.
It’s a mistake, however, to add a twist to sit-ups, according to Abdalla — you should stick to one plane of movement per exercise to maintain tension.
So while The Mountain may do 300 sit-ups a day, you can still get excellent results by doing fewer reps by paying attention to your movements (which is known as the “mind-muscle connection”).
“My best advice for a solid core is to do focused, concentrated ab workouts where you are truly aware of what and how your core should be engaging,” Sapakie said. “Just knocking out a ton of sit-ups or reps of an exercise without any thought is a true waste of your time.”
Compound lifts are more efficient than crunches or sit-ups alone, since you’re tapping into larger muscles groups and burning more calories, Tamir said.
“I close my eyes and think I must have done 20 seconds, but it’s only two,” Sigmundsdottir said.
Similarly, Andrews swears by hanging leg-raises. “It really engages your lower abs, and with some twists you can engage your obliques,” she said.