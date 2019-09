<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Ska music, Seattle grunge bands, ragged plaid shirts, and the birth of a new age in video games. The 1990s brought us plenty of entertainment. Now we take a look back at the best time-wasting video game sensations that we all loved and still miss.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.