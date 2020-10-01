25 fashion trends from the 1990s that should make a comeback

Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in 1999.

The 1990s were an exciting time for fashion.

Insider spoke with a fashion historian to learn more about the origins of some of the decade’s most popular trends.

Technological advancements inspired clothing styles and brought more awareness to fashion in the ’90s.

Acid-wash denim, crushed velvet, and colourful blazers were all big trends of the decade.

According to Sarah Byrd, a New York University and Fashion Institute of Technology lecturer and fashion historian, this can be traced back to technological advancements made in the decade, which made fashion more accessible to everyone.

From the burgeoning internet to the Style Network, a cable channel that broadcast style- and beauty-centric shows, information about fashion as well as style inspiration suddenly became widely available to anyone with a TV, or, in the later ’90s, a home computer.

In short, styles popular in the ’90s â€” just like fashion trends of any decade â€” reflected both old and new ideas. Some styles spotted often in the 1990s, like mod sunglasses and plaid outfits, were reminiscent of the ’60s. Other styles, like patent leather and nylon clothes, symbolized a futuristic view and a look toward what people thought the year 2000, the new millennium, would bring.

Here are some of the best fashion trends from the ’90s that we wish would make a comeback.

Designer brands like Versace and Tommy Hilfiger became more well-known by everyday people due to the rise of supermodels and fashion-focused media.

Ron Davis/Getty Images Cindy Crawford, wearing an outfit by Versace, attends the Ninth Annual MTV Video Music Awards in 1992.

In a 2019 interview, Byrd told Insider that prior to the mid- and late-1990s, high fashion and luxury name brands were mostly reserved for an elite group of people: celebrities and designers. But with more access to media and TV shows about celebrity style, everyday people started to feel that they could participate in the once-exclusive world of fashion.

“In the late ’90s, you had this widespread emergence of TV shows that talked about style,” Byrd said. “For example, with shows like ‘Fashion Police’ on E!, celebrities [became] not just talent, but they also became fashion icons.”

A simple “little black dress” was a huge trend in the ’90s.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Naomi Campbell in 1994.

Style icons Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Jennifer Aniston all rocked the chic look throughout the 1990s.

Patent leather and vinyl were often used as fabrics in the ’90s for a futuristic look.

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Rachel Blanchard, Elisa Donovan, and Stacey Dash in 1996.

Byrd says that the overall technical advancements of the ’90s as well as the impending new millennium influenced people to dress in what seemed like futuristic styles at the time.

“You can see clearly that in the ’90s, there was some ingenuity with how people were looking at design, in large-part because of technology and the feeling that we were entering a new era,” Byrd said.

Leather was popular during the decade and was often worn in the form of skirts and dresses.

Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images Cindy Crawford, circa 1994.

Styles that appeared shiny and sleek were a common thread throughout the ’90s.

A classic leather jacket was a must-have in the ’90s.

Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images Drew Barrymore, circa 1990.

Leather jackets weren’t a style that originated in the ’90s, but, as Byrd explained, “The story of fashion is also the story of revising design” – everything makes a comeback.

“From the very beginning of time, there’s only been so many ways people can approach how to put together fabric into something that goes on the body,” Byrd said. “You’ll see the revisiting of past designs and familiar silhouettes throughout the history of fashion.”

Acid-wash jeans were a new way of wearing denim at the time.

Getty/Ian Gavan Acid-wash jeans.

Acid-wash jeans may not have been everyone’s cup of tea, but they were certainly a fashion statement. The style was spotted on runways in 2019, as pointed out by Who What Wear.

Many sunglasses that were popular in the ’90s were a nod to shades from the ’60s.

Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images Drew Barrymore in 1990.

As Byrd explained, some styles popular in the 1990s were largely inspired by elements from the past: “Even though there was some ingenuity with how people were looking at design, probably in large part because of changes in technology, there were some styles [of the ’90s] that were reflective of the ’60s.”

Platform shoes were a ’70s trend that reemerged in the 1990s.

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Tori Spelling during an interview with host Jay Leno in 1996.

Throughout the decade, everyone from The Spice Girls to Britney Spears and Tori Spelling was photographed wearing platform shoes.

Polka-dot shirts were big in the ’90s.

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Jerry Seinfeld in 1991.

From Julia Roberts’ dotted dress in “Pretty Woman” to lesser-known fashion moments, like this Jerry Seinfeld look, polka dots were a defining print of the ’90s and are still worn often.

Seinfeld’s style, showcased in the sitcom “Seinfeld,” also became iconic for the decade.

Speaking of prints, blazers with loud prints and vibrant colours were very ’90s.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano in ‘Saved by the Bell.’

The loud floral print may be less popular today, but bold printed blazers could be a fun statement to revive.

Blazers and button-up shirts were truly the name of the game throughout the decade.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images The cast of ‘Seinfeld.’

While not exactly style icons, the cast of “Seinfeld” dressed iconically ’90s.

Wearing a plain T-shirt under a blazer was another go-to look in the ’90s.

Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Nicolas Cage on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 1992.

This classic look can still be spotted today.

Plaid blazers and skirts are an example of ’90s fashions that made an intentional nod to the past.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone in ‘Clueless’ in 1995.

The yellow plaid outfit worn by Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) in “Clueless” has made a resurgence in recent years.

Skirt suits, often worn by Princess Diana, were always a classy ensemble.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1995.

Princess Diana wore a number of memorable outfits.

Cardigans were another huge trend, and they’re making a comeback.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Christina Aguilera in 1999.

Cardigans were not only worn as cover-ups thrown on top of tops or blouses, but many stars wore buttoned-up cardigans on their own. Today, stars like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Katie Holmes have all rocked the look.

Leopard print has withstood the test of time, but in the ’90s, it was all the rage.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Kylie Minogue in 1991.

The animal print really was everywhere, from hats to coats and dresses.

Leopard-printed outerwear was especially popular.

Russell Einhorn/Liaison via Getty Images Mary J Blige at the 1996 Grammy Awards.

Though not everyone reminisces on fashion trends from the ’90s in a positive light, the leopard- and animal-print look is one that has aged well.

Overalls were also popular for both kids and adults.

Warner Bros. Courtney Cox as Monica Geller in ‘Friends.’

One-piece fashions, like rompers and jumpsuits, have become a staple in many wardrobes today, so overalls reminiscent of the ’90s would fit right in.

Crushed velvet was another popular fabric in the ’90s, and it’s made a comeback in recent years.

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images Marlee Matlin in 1990.

Crushed velvet spaghetti strap dresses were a ’90s staple, and would still be a flattering look today.

The bucket hat was a fun ’90s statement that deserves a revival.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Will Smith, circa 1990.

Of all the accessories people sported in the ’90s, the bucket hat was a reliable and versatile option.

The high-neck tank top was common in the late-1990s.

David Keeler/Online USA, Inc. via Getty Images Kate Hudson in 1999.

This was one of the more simple silhouettes of the ’90s.

We miss halter-style shirts, which also kept with the high neckline theme.

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez in 1998.

J-Lo has rocked a variety of memorable ensembles over the years.

Wearing hair in an updo was very on-trend in the ’90s.

Steve Eichner/WireImage via Getty Images Reese Witherspoon in 1994.

Butterfly clips and crimped strands were also popular ’90s hair trends.

Headbands were also super popular.

CBS/Getty Images Alicia Silverstone and Jeremy Sisto in ‘Clueless’ in 1995.

Headbands have come back in style numerous times over the years, including in the early 2000s with the popularity of teen drama “Gossip Girl,” on which the main characters wore them almost constantly. However, in the ’90s, the trend truly dominated.

Neon colours and athletic wear were often a fun, fashion-forward combination during the decade.

Fiona Hanson/PA Images via Getty Images The Spice Girls in 1997.

Though these exact styles from the Spice Girls may not be on-trend today, athleisure has made a major resurgence, proving that fashion constantly revisits itself.

