The Most Creative 404 Error Pages On The Web

When you type in the wrong web address and find yourself jettisoned off to a site’s 404 error page, it’s usually a completely forgettable experience.
But not always. Some companies use their 404 pages to have a bit of fun.
We browsed through the blog FourZeroFour to round up some of the best 404 pages on the web.
You need to visit this one at GifMyLiveArte to get the full effect (hint: you can mess with that blue circle).
This one from the designer Allison House is best if you watch it live (the text gets typed across the screen like you're having a conversation).
This face-palm loop from Hub pretty much sums up the feeling you get winding up on the average 404 page.
When you first arrive on Airbnb's 404 page, everything is great. You eventually wind up at disaster.
