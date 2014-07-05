This Australian Island Resort Has Been Named The Fourth Best Hotel In The World

Travel + Leisure has announced the winners of its World’s Best Awards, which ranks the planet’s best hotels, cities, cruises, and spas.

The magazine asked its readers to vote on hotels around the world, and rank them by categories such as location, service, and food. Each hotel then received an average score out of 100.

This year, the Triple Creek Ranch in Montana took the top spot. But Triple Creek Ranch isn’t the only American hotel to make this list; there are 9 U.S. hotels in the top 25 alone.

And while there’s just one Australian resort, it features pretty high up.

#25: Rosewood Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico

Score: 94.80

#24: Mandarin Oriental, Las Vegas, Nevada

Score: 94.83

#23: Nayara Hotel, Spa & Gardens, La Fortuna, Costa Rica

Score: 94.89

#22: Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Hawaii, the Big Island

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Score: 94.96

#21: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Deer Valley, Utah

Score: 94.97

#20: Brewery Gulch Inn, Mendocino, California

Score: 95.00

#19: Singita Kruger National Park, South Africa

Score: 95.11

#18: Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet, Istanbul, Turkey

Score: 95.15

#17: Cavas Wine Lodge, Mendoza, Argentina

Score: 95.20

#16: St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico

Score: 95.22

#15: Capella Pedregal, Los Cabos, Mexico

Score: 95.25

#14: Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur, California

Score: 95.47

#13: The Peninsula, Bangkok, Thailand

Score: 95.47

#12: Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club, Georgia

Score: 95.58

#11: Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong, China

Score: 95.67

#10: Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, India

Score: 95.75

#9: Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, India

Score: 95.76

#8: Londolozi Game Reserve, Kruger National Park Area, South Africa

Score: 95.80

#6: The Langham, Chicago, Illinois

Score: 96.00

#5: Ocean House, Watch Hill, Rhode Island

Score: 96.20

#4: Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, Australia

Score: 96.27

#3: Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace, Budapest, Hungary

Score: 96.91

#2: Nayara Springs, La Fortuna, Costa Rica

Score: 97.00

#1: Triple Creek Ranch, Darby, Montana

Score: 97.44

