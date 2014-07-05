This Australian Island Resort Has Been Named The Fourth Best Hotel In The World

Travel + Leisure has announced the winners of its World’s Best Awards, which ranks the planet’s best hotels, cities, cruises, and spas.
The magazine asked its readers to vote on hotels around the world, and rank them by categories such as location, service, and food. Each hotel then received an average score out of 100.
This year, the Triple Creek Ranch in Montana took the top spot. But Triple Creek Ranch isn’t the only American hotel to make this list; there are 9 U.S. hotels in the top 25 alone.
And while there’s just one Australian resort, it features pretty high up.
