This Australian Island Resort Has Been Named The Fourth Best Hotel In The World

Travel + Leisure has announced the winners of its World’s Best Awards, which ranks the planet’s best hotels, cities, cruises, and spas.

The magazine asked its readers to vote on hotels around the world, and rank them by categories such as location, service, and food. Each hotel then received an average score out of 100.

This year, the Triple Creek Ranch in Montana took the top spot. But Triple Creek Ranch isn’t the only American hotel to make this list; there are 9 U.S. hotels in the top 25 alone.

And while there’s just one Australian resort, it features pretty high up.

#25: Rosewood Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico Score: 94.80 #24: Mandarin Oriental, Las Vegas, Nevada Score: 94.83 #23: Nayara Hotel, Spa & Gardens, La Fortuna, Costa Rica Score: 94.89 #22: Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Hawaii, the Big Island Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Score: 94.96 #21: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Deer Valley, Utah Score: 94.97 #20: Brewery Gulch Inn, Mendocino, California Score: 95.00 #19: Singita Kruger National Park, South Africa Score: 95.11 #18: Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet, Istanbul, Turkey Score: 95.15 #17: Cavas Wine Lodge, Mendoza, Argentina Score: 95.20 #16: St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico Score: 95.22 #15: Capella Pedregal, Los Cabos, Mexico Score: 95.25 #14: Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur, California Score: 95.47 #13: The Peninsula, Bangkok, Thailand Score: 95.47 #12: Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club, Georgia Score: 95.58 #11: Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong, China Score: 95.67 #10: Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, India Score: 95.75 #9: Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, India Score: 95.76 #8: Londolozi Game Reserve, Kruger National Park Area, South Africa Score: 95.80 #6: The Langham, Chicago, Illinois Score: 96.00 #5: Ocean House, Watch Hill, Rhode Island Score: 96.20 #4: Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, Australia Score: 96.27 #3: Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace, Budapest, Hungary Score: 96.91 #2: Nayara Springs, La Fortuna, Costa Rica Score: 97.00 #1: Triple Creek Ranch, Darby, Montana Score: 97.44

