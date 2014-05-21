The Top 30 Prospects In The Loaded 2014 NBA Draft

The 2014 NBA Draft is expected to be the best, deepest draft in a decade.
Andrew Wiggins, Joel Embiid, and Jabari Parker are the top-tier players, but there are a whole bunch of other guys who have the potential to turn into stars.
We came up with an expert consensus ranking of the top 30 prospects in the 2014 draft.
We used the big boards from ESPN’s Chad Ford, Draft Express’s Jonathan Givony, CBS Sports’s Gary Parrish, and NBADraft.net’s Aran Smith.
Average ranking: 27.5*
Position and height: Guard, 6'5'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: He's one of the only players on this list who's a senior.
*Outside the top-30 in two rankings.
Average ranking: 27.5*
Position and height: Guard, 6'5'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: He initially announced he was going to stay in school before changing his mind at the last minute. He's now the 3rd-ranked prospect on his own team.
*Outside the top-30 in two rankings.
Average ranking: 25.0*
Position and height: Forward, 7'0'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: He averaged six points per game in Spain.
*Outside the top-30 in two rankings.
Average ranking: 22.67*
Position and height: Forward, 6'6'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: He wasn't on anyone's map at this time last year.
*Outside the top-30 in one ranking.
Average ranking: 21.0*
Position and height: Guard, 6'6'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: He dominated the D-League after getting suspended by North Carolina.
*Outside the top-30 in one ranking.
Average ranking: 20.67*
Position and height: Forward, 6'11'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: He could be the second-ever Swiss player after Thabo Sefolosha.
*Outside the top-30 in one ranking.
Average ranking: 19.67*
Position and height: Forward, 6'8'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: He could be the prototypical stretch-four in a modern NBA offence.
*Outside the top-30 in one ranking.
Average ranking: 22.75
Position and height: Forward, 6'7'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: A massive performance against Kentucky in the tournament vaulted him up the draft boards.
Average ranking: 22.25
Position and height: Point guard, 6'1'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: LeBron is in love with his game, for whatever that's worth.
Average ranking: 20.0
Position and height: Point guard, 6'4'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: There are all sorts of Damian Lillard comparison when it comes to position, school, and scoring ability.
Average ranking: 19.0
Position and height: Forward, 6'8'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: He was the ACC's best scorer, breaking into the top-20 out of nowhere.
Average ranking: 18.75
Position and height: Guard, 6'6'
Top 10's: 1 of 4
Thing to know: He was the biggest winner from the NBA Combine, where he blew scouts away with his athleticism.
Average ranking: 18.75
Position and height: Guard, 6'8'
Top 10's: 1 of 4
Thing to know: He's the most awkward player in the draft -- a big, slow point guard who can get into the lane at will and make incredible passes.
Average ranking: 18.25
Position and height: Forward, 6'10'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: He's one of the oldest prospects in the draft at age 23.
Average ranking: 16.75
Position and height: Forward, 6'8'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: He scored 16 points a game at Duke after transferring from Mississippi State.
Average ranking: 15.75
Position and height: Point guard, 6'2'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: The lone hole in this draft is pure point guards, which should help his stock.
Average ranking: 14.0
Position and height: Guard, 6'7'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: He was Kentucky's best offensive player in the NCAA Tournament.
Average ranking: 14.0
Position and height: Guard, 6'6'
Top 10's: 0 of 4
Thing to know: He's probably the best shooter in the draft.
Average ranking: 11.5
Position and height: Forward, 6'8'
Top 10's: 2 of 4
Thing to know: He led the country in scoring in college.
Average ranking: 10.25
Position and height: Guard, 6'4'
Top 10's: 3 of 4
Thing to know: There are worries that he's too small after measuring shorter than expected at the NBA combine.
Average ranking: 9.5
Position and height: Forward, 6'9'
Top 10's: 3 of 4
Thing to know: He's a potential steal in the middle of the lottery. He can't shoot but he can do everything else.
Average ranking: 6.5
Position and height: Guard, 6'4'
Top 10's: 4 of 4
Thing to know: More than any of the other top prospects, Smart has a full body of work for scouts to assess at Oklahoma State.
Average ranking: 5.0
Position and height: Guard, 6'6'
Top 10's: 4 of 4
Thing to know: He's the biggest mystery in the draft after bursting onto the scene last summer.
Average ranking: 2.5
Position and height: Guard, 6'8'
Top 10's: 4 of 4
Thing to know: He might be the most NBA-ready of the top three prospects.
Average ranking: 1.5
Position and height: Forward, 6'8'
Top 10's: 4 of 4
Thing to know: He didn't live up to the unreal hype in college, but a few scoring outbursts at the end of the year showed his potential to be a superstar.
