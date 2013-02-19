Here's Everything You Missed From Last Night's NBA All-Star Game

The NBA may only be the third most popular sport in this country, but it has the most entertaining All-Star game.
The NFL Pro Bowl is more like touch football with the family on Thanksgiving, and MLB tries too hard to pretend their All-Star game is important.
Meanwhile, from Craig Sager’s suit, to Chris Bosh making faces and dunks galore, it was a greatly entertaining night in the NBA.
On the next few pages, we will take a look at our favourite moments from the 2013 NBA All-Star game.
The players wore warm-ups with their basketball resume (MVP awards, scoring titles, championships, etc.) displayed as patches
In a key moment late in the fourth quarter, Kobe Bryant blocked a LeBron James Shot. Meanwhile, Chris Bosh was making a funny face as usual.
The West won,aAnd it wouldn't be the NBA unless Chris Bosh was photobombing the post-game festivities (back left)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.