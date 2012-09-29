8 Crazy Celebrations From The Ryder Cup That You Would Never See In Regular Golf

Photo: Guyism

The Ryder Cup started today, and we’re hooked.More than any other event in sports, the norms of the Ryder Cup are dramatically different than those of the sport on the whole.



What was totally out of bounds last week on the PGA Tour wouldn’t raise an eyebrow this weekend at Medinah.

The players aren’t even off the course on Day One, and we’ve already had some wild moments and inappropriate celebrations.

