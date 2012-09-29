8 Crazy Celebrations From The Ryder Cup That You Would Never See In Regular Golf

Tony Manfred
The Ryder Cup started today, and we’re hooked.More than any other event in sports, the norms of the Ryder Cup are dramatically different than those of the sport on the whole.

What was totally out of bounds last week on the PGA Tour wouldn’t raise an eyebrow this weekend at Medinah.

The players aren’t even off the course on Day One, and we’ve already had some wild moments and inappropriate celebrations.

Keegan Bradley's caddie waves the flag stick like a helicopter propeller

Justin Rose snapping at the Americans

Phil Mickelson gives Keegan Bradley a love tap

Rory McIlroy winds up to throw a mega high five

Ian Poulter puts on his serious face

McIlroy jumps for joy

Jason Dufner casually walks around the green, then whips out the quickest fist pump on record

Here we go, Tiger Woods with the ol' classic

BONUS: Ball swarm

