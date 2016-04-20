RANKED: These are the best 13-inch laptops you can buy

If you’re looking for a 13-inch laptop with the right balance of performance, portability, and looks, your search is over.
The laptops in this list run on Intel’s powerful Core-i processors. You can find cheaper laptops, but they run on less powerful Core-M processors that are designed for mobile devices like tablets.
For Windows 10 laptops, we suggest you buy them from the Microsoft Store, so you can avoid annoying trial software and the manufacturer’s own software that bloats the computer’s storage and hampers its performance.
Check out the best laptops you can buy today.
The MacBook Air is very slim, which we like. However, it's relatively pricey for its specs, and its design could do with an overhaul, too.
Specs:
- 1440 x 900 screen
- 5th gen Intel Core i5 1.6GHz processor
- 8GB of RAM
- 128 GB of fast flash storage
Defining features:
- Slim design
- MagSafe magnetic power connector
Cons:
- Low resolution screen
- Design is slightly outdated
- Relatively expensive
- Runs on last year's processor generation
- Base mondel can be underpowered for some
Starting price: $1,000
The Microsoft Surface Book is a formidable machine that turns into a tablet with its removable keyboard. Its tall screen is also great for scrolling through web pages and work documents. Yet, it's high price tag put the Surface Book towards the bottom of the list.
Specs:
- 3000 x 2000 resolution screen
- 6th gen Intel Core i5 6300U 2.4GHz
- 8GB of RAM
- 128 GB os fast SSD storage
Defining features:
- Pure Microsoft experience
- Removable from keyboard
- Touchscreen
- Includes stylus
- Tall 3:2 aspect ratio screen is great for web browsing and work
Cons:
- Very expensive for the specs
Starting price: $1,500
The Dell XPS 13 is a beautiful laptop and works well despite its relatively pedestrian specs. Just be wary that because of it's entry-level specs, you might be looking for a new laptop sooner than you'd like.
Specs:
- Full-HD 1080p screen
- 6th gen Intel Core i3-6100U 2.3GHz processor
- 4GB of RAM
- 128 GB of fast SSD storage
Defining features:
- Narrow borders around a nice-looking screen
Cons:
- Core i3 and 4GB RAM are relatively light specs, especially for the $800 base price
Starting price: $800
7. The MacBook Pro is a great laptop, if overpriced. It's basically the only portable performance option for Apple lovers.
MacBook Pros are expensive for the specs they run on, but it's pretty much your only performance option if you want to use the beautiful and simple-to-use OS X operating system.
Specs:
- 2560 x 1600 resolution screen
- 5th gen Intel Core i5 2.7 GHz processor
- 8GB of RAM
- 128 GB of fast flash storage
Defining features:
- Sharp screen
- Runs Mac OS X
- MagSafe magnetic power connector
Cons:
- Relatively heavy
- Relatively expensive
Starting price: $1,300
The Lenovo Yoga 900 has similar specs as my favourite in this list, but it has less RAM and storage, all while costing $100 more. Still, the Yoga 900's screen can swivel around 360-degrees while the others can't.
Specs:
- Quad-HD 3200 x 1800 screen
- 6th gen Intel Core i7-6500U 2.5 GHz processor
- 8GB of RAM
- 256GB of fast SSD storage
Defining features:
- 360 degree rotating hinge
- Beautiful design
- Very sharp screen
Cons:
- Lenovo doesn't offer a cheaper model with lesser specs
Starting price: $1,300
The LG Gram is extremely light and looks gorgeous, too.
Specs:
- Full-HD 1080p screen
- 5th gen Intel Core i5 5200U 2.2 GHz processor
- 8GB of RAM
- 128 GB of fast SSD storage
Defining features:
- Very light (2.16 lbs)
- Narrow borders around the display
Cons:
- Uses last year's processor generation, but it should be fine for most people
Starting price: $800
The Samsung Notebook 9 13 is incredibly light, and lighter is always better when it comes to laptops. Combined with some great specs, it's certainly worthy of your consideration.
Specs:
- Full-HD 1080p screen
- 6th Intel Core i5 2.3 GHz processor
- 8GB of RAM
- 256GB of fast SSD storage
Defining features:
- Narrow borders around screen
- Slim and incredibly light (1.9 lbs)
Cons:
- Relatively expensive
Starting price: $1,000
We reviewed the 15-inch model and found that it's great for anyone who values 'smart, solid design and power over eye-catching bonus features.'
The Acer Aspire V 13 has the least RAM, but it's $600 price tag, fast Core i5, and good amount of SSD storage makes up for it.
Specs:
- Full-HD 1080p screen
- 6th gen Intel Core i5-6200U 2.3GHz processor
- 6GB of RAM
- 256GB of fast SSD storage
Defining features:
- Incredible value
Cons:
- Relatively heavy (3.58 lbs)
- 6GB of RAM is a little light, but it should be fine for most people
Starting price: $600
For $850, the HP Envy Notebook 13 has some pretty great specs.
Specs:
- Quad-HD 3200 x 1800 screen
- 6th gen Intel Core i5 6200U 2.3GHz processor
- 8GB of RAM
- 128 GB of fast SSD storage
Defining features:
- Super sharp and beautiful display
- Premium Bang & Olufsen speakers
- Excellent value
- Lifted hinge design raises keyboard slightly for more comfortable typing
Cons:
- Not as 'pretty' as some other laptops in its class
Starting price: $850
The Asus ZenBook UX303 might be one of the more expensive laptops in this list, but the powerful Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD drive makes it a trusty futureproof machine that will keep ticking for years and years. It also looks gorgeous.
Specs:
- Quad-HD screen
- 6th gen Intel Core i7 6500U 2.5GHz processor
- 12GB of RAM
- 512GB of fast SSD storage
Defining features:
- Beautiful design
- Sharp display
- Fantastic specs
Cons:
- Asus doesn't offer a cheaper model with lesser specs
Starting price: $1,200
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.