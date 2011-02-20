The 11 Best Laptops For Businesses On The Go

Buying a laptop to fit your business is officially no longer easy. Previously unimaginable technologies and intense competition have spawned a new generation of business-class portable computers, each vying for a niche in the small-business world.

Touch-enabled devices such as the iPhone and the iPad have blurred the boundaries of what a portable device is—and what it isn’t. Ubiquitous 64-bit operating systems like Windows 7 have helped PCs outstrip their Mac cousins in many performance metrics.



Low-power LED screens have amped-up battery life and created a new class of smaller, cheaper netbooks. And ruggedised technologies spun out of the defence industry have found their way into über-tough portable PCs. The wave of niche business notebooks is just starting to break. International research firm IDG estimates such notebooks will outsell desktops, controlling a 70 per cent share of the PC market by 2012. That means businesses will need oodles of laptop savvy to find value in the market.

