This Video Of An Apartment Block Collapsing In Kazakhstan Is Completely Insane

This building in the Kazakhstan region of Bessoba collapsed on Friday morning, tengrinews.kz reports.



65 apartments were wrecked in the collapse, though residents had only moved in into 38 of them. The building was fully evacuated before it fell as it had been leaning for a number of days.

The construction group behind the building apparently absconded with cash from the project before it was even finished.

