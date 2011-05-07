Bessemer Partner David Cowan Fireside Chat (VIDEO)

Last week David Cowan of Bessemer Venture Partners joined the Startup Grind Meetup for an hour-long chat with a packed house. More than 20 of David’s startup investments have gone on to IPO. His historical portfolio includes: Flycast, Hotjobs, and Playdom.
David told some amazing stories like the founding of VeriSign (which he co-founded), the founding of Smule, and other insights into the VC and startup world that offer a rare glimpse inside the mind of a top Silicon Valley venture capitalist. You should also follow David’s blog and Twitter feed.
Video highlights:
3 mins – David’s journey to venture capital
8 mins – The founding of VeriSign
15 mins – The hiring of a great CEO
19 mins – How startups have evolved in the past 20 yrs
26 mins – Founding of Smule
35 mins – How to pitch a top tier firm
37 mins – The defining characteristic of a great entrepreneur
43 mins – As a first time entrepreneur, what would you do..
