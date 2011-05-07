Bessemer Partner David Cowan Fireside Chat (VIDEO)

Last week David Cowan of Bessemer Venture Partners joined the Startup Grind Meetup for an hour-long chat with a packed house. More than 20 of David’s startup investments have gone on to IPO. His historical portfolio includes: Flycast, Hotjobs, and Playdom.



David told some amazing stories like the founding of VeriSign (which he co-founded), the founding of Smule, and other insights into the VC and startup world that offer a rare glimpse inside the mind of a top Silicon Valley venture capitalist. You should also follow David’s blog and Twitter feed.

Video highlights:

3 mins – David’s journey to venture capital

8 mins – The founding of VeriSign

15 mins – The hiring of a great CEO

19 mins – How startups have evolved in the past 20 yrs

26 mins – Founding of Smule

35 mins – How to pitch a top tier firm

37 mins – The defining characteristic of a great entrepreneur

43 mins – As a first time entrepreneur, what would you do..



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.