The most over-the-top Bloody Mary has hit NYC and it's amazing

Why choose between a Bloody Mary and an entire brunch buffet when you can have both?

Bespoke Kitchen, which recently opened in New York City’s West Village, is home to Manhattan’s most over-the-top cocktail, “Mary’s Walk of Shame.”

It’s a Bloody Mary topped with a grilled cheese sandwich, sausage, maple bacon, pastrami, and a pickle. And it’s all house-made.

Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Stephen Parkhurst.

