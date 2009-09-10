Microsoft And Yahoo Search No Longer Irrelevant!

Prior to July, no one cared about optimising their sites to appear high in Yahoo! or MSN organic search results. They were stuck in obscurity with Ask and AOL.



Thanks to the Yahoo-Bing, deal, however, Seth Besmertnik, CEO and Co-Founder of SEO firm Conductor, says clients are gearing up to approach SEO with Bing in mind. Together, the companies will have about 30% of the search market, as compared to the 19% and 8% shares they have now.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.