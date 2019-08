BESFREN’S pretty, carefully crafted pastries are both unique and tasty. We took a trip to the bakery, located in New York City store Ginseng & Cafe, to sample their jasmine green tea roll.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.