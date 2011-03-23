Apple Loses The Man Behind Its Mac Operating System

Apple just announced Bertrand Serlet, who ran the Mac software business, is leaving the company.



He worked with Steve Jobs for 22 years, joining him at NeXT in 1989. When Apple bought NeXT, Serlet helped develop OSX, which is the software that runs all Macs.

With Serlet’s deep experience at Apple, he was mentioned as a possible CEO successor to Jobs a few years back.

In a release announcing the move, Serlet says he wants “to focus less on products and more on science.”

Craig Federighi will be taking over for Serlet. He also worked at NeXT, and was in charge of developing Lion, Apple’s latest Mac update.

Apple’s Mac software is less and less important to the company. It’s going all in with with iOS, its mobile operating system on iPhones and iPads. For that reason, losing Serlet doesn’t seem like a massive blow.

Also, Federighi seems to be a competent exec.

