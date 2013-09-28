The Pasta Business Is In A State Of Civil War Over Gay Rights

Aaron Taube

Yesterday, we told you that gay rights supporters were boycotting Barilla, the world’s largest pasta maker, after the company’s chairman said he would never use a gay family in one of his advertisements.

Now, one of Barilla’s biggest rivals is taking advantage. The Facebook page for Bertolli’s German unit displayed this pro-gay image to convince angry former Barilla customers to start using Bertolli pasta sauce, instead:

Bertolli pro gay messageBertolli

The image was accompanied by a message that translates to “Love and pasta for all!”

Adweek reports that Bertolli’s brand has been pro-equality for some time, pointing out that the company ran a U.S. ad in 2009 that depicted a gay couple.

