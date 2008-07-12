Bertelsmann Finally Ditches Book-Of-The-Month Club, Columbia House

Bertelsmann AG finally unloaded its US mail-order CD, DVD and books business, Direct Group North America, to Najafi Companies, an Arizona investment group. Terms were not disclosed, but Bertelsmann was hoping the unit would fetch about $400 million. The deal is expected to close in Q3.



The US arm of Direct Group, which includes Book-of-the-Month Club and Columbia House, has struggled for years. But moving physical media by mail isn’t a dead business anywhere else in the world: Direct Group generated 13% of Bertelsmann’s total revenue in 2007.

