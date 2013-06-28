The New Yorker's Brilliant Cover On The Supreme Court's Gay Marriage Decisions

Brett LoGiurato

On the cover of next week’s New Yorker, Bert and Ernie celebrate a “Moment of Joy” over the Supreme Court’s gay marriage rulings:

It’s worth noting that Sesame Street has said that the two characters do not have a sexual orientation. But it’s a clear nod to the effect that pop culture has played in shifting public opinion on gay marriage over the past decade.

