The New Yorker's Brilliant Cover On The Supreme Court's Gay Marriage Decisions

On the cover of next week’s New Yorker, Bert and Ernie celebrate a “Moment of Joy” over the Supreme Court’s gay marriage rulings:



It’s worth noting that Sesame Street has said that the two characters do not have a sexual orientation. But it’s a clear nod to the effect that pop culture has played in shifting public opinion on gay marriage over the past decade.

Check out the full backstory of the cover here >

