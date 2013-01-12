BERNSTEIN: It's Not Unreasonable To Believe Apple Is Going To Have A Truly Monstrous iPhone Quarter

A simple analysis by Bernstein points to Apple blowing the doors off for last quarter’s iPhone sales.



This chart, which was posted on Twitter, shows that if historical trends hold, Apple could sell 55.8 million iPhones. Analysts are calling for 47.6 million phones sold.

The caveat: Apple is in the middle of a very weird quarter, so it’s hard to use historical trends.

Photo: Screenshot, Bernstein

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.