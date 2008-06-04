Bernstein: Google, Amazon To Be Last Standing Internet Giants

Thank goodness for Reuters, which cut Bernstein analyst Jeff Lindsay’s 310-page (!) report, “U.S. Internet: The End of the Beginning,” into 322 words. Here it is in 32:



Google (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN) will continue soaring, IAC (IACI) will split up, Microsoft (MSFT) will acquire Yahoo (YHOO), and eBay (EBAY) will also get bought, especially if auction growth stalls and they spin off PayPal and/or Skype.

