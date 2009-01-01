Bernie's Statue Found by Pest Exterminators

Looks like Bernie Madoff is getting his lawn ornament back, for now. His Palm Beach-estate statue was reported missing on Sunday but has mysteriously turned up again thanks to a group of modern-day Robin Hoods.



FINalternatives: “The statue was found by two pest control workers this morning.

A note attached to the statue read: “Bernie the Swindler, Lesson: Return stolen property to rightful owners. Signed by–The Educators.”

Local news station WPTV is on the scene at the Madoff estate in Palm Beach with updates (proof that it is a slow news day).”

The lesson was a good one, but that doesn’t make up for all the money Bernie lost. Perhaps if they’d put the statue on eBay…

“The 4-foot-high statue worth more than $10,000 was stolen from Madoff’s estate eight days after he was arrested in New York in connection with operating the $50 billion Ponzi scheme.

Madoff has been freed on $10 million bail, but is under house-arrest at his Manhattan apartment, a move that has many of Madoff’s alleged victims extremely irate.

Madoff is scheduled to submit a list of his personal assets to the Securities and Exchange Commission today. He can now add the copper statue to that list.”



