Bernie Sanders represented Vermont with his familiar Burton jacket, and the company tweeted tips on how to 'steal the look'

Mary Meisenzahl
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders doesn’t usually draw attention for his fashion choices, but photos of his coat were all over social media during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Images of Sanders in his iconic Burton winter coat and mittens that were reportedly a gift were everywhere within a matter of minutes, with people Photoshopping the senator into all kinds of situations.

Burton did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, though the company did tweet in honour of the occasion.

Sanders wore a jacket from the Vermont-based brand Burton.

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Burton tweeted an image on how to “steal the look,” complete with the jacket.

Jane Sanders, Bernie Sanders’ wife, tweeted that the jacket was a Christmas gift from their son after the brand made limited edition Bernie Sanders jackets.

People online immediately clocked the jacket as the same one from the famous “I am once again asking” meme based on a 2019 campaign ad.

That video proved especially memeable.

Now, images of Bernie Sanders at the inauguration are getting the same treatment.

Soon, Sanders in his coat and mittens were everywhere.

