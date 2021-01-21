Bernie Sanders represented Vermont with his familiar Burton jacket, and the company tweeted tips on how to 'steal the look'

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders wore his iconic Burton jacket to President Biden’s inauguration.

Images of the senator immediately became memes.

Burton is in on the joke and tweeted its own memes.

Bernie Sanders doesn’t usually draw attention for his fashion choices, but photos of his coat were all over social media during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Images of Sanders in his iconic Burton winter coat and mittens that were reportedly a gift were everywhere within a matter of minutes, with people Photoshopping the senator into all kinds of situations.

Burton did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, though the company did tweet in honour of the occasion.

Sanders wore a jacket from the Vermont-based brand Burton.

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Burton tweeted an image on how to “steal the look,” complete with the jacket.

Jane Sanders, Bernie Sanders’ wife, tweeted that the jacket was a Christmas gift from their son after the brand made limited edition Bernie Sanders jackets.

Our son Dave @drscll worked with @burtonsnowboard founder Jake Burton on a limited edition jacket with @BernieSanders face on the back. Bernie really liked it, so Dave got him one – without his image – for Christmas. Vermont jacket, Vermont gloves, Vermont common sense! https://t.co/P9NLMVPMgh — Jane O'Meara Sanders (@janeosanders) January 20, 2021

People online immediately clocked the jacket as the same one from the famous “I am once again asking” meme based on a 2019 campaign ad.

The truth is, we have an excellent chance to win the primary and beat Trump. But the only way we can do that is if we have the sufficient financial resources. So I am asking you today to contribute to our campaign before the FEC deadline: https://t.co/9y9BZMs0GM pic.twitter.com/wnYbUDBynW — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 30, 2019

That video proved especially memeable.

my cats moments after i've filled her food bowl pic.twitter.com/6oRYYK5Onl — rae ????‍⬛ paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) February 3, 2020

Now, images of Bernie Sanders at the inauguration are getting the same treatment.

Poor guy just wants to get his license renewed pic.twitter.com/RuDFvz9mEW — Tyler Kelly (@Tykellll) January 20, 2021

Soon, Sanders in his coat and mittens were everywhere.

