Bernie Sanders had an emotional exchange with a woman who broke down in tears at his campaign event

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) had a remarkable moment at a Monday town-hall event, as flagged by The Washington Post.

The Democratic presidential candidate asked his audience if anyone there was familiar with what’s like to live on $10,000 or $12,000 a year.

A woman then volunteered her emotional story.

“I’ve been living on probably less than that for a long time because of disabilities. It’s so hard to do anything to pay your bills. You’re ashamed all the time,” she told Sanders.

“When you can’t buy presents for your children, it’s really, really, really, hard,” she continued. “And I worked three, four, five jobs sometimes, always minimum wage. I have a degree, [I’m] divorced, and it’s just, I’m waiting for disability to come through, so my parents have to support me. It’s just hard.”

Sanders thanked her for her testimony.

“Thank you. Thank you,” he said as the audience clapped. “It is not easy for people to stand up and say that. But the truth is that until millions of people, who are experiencing exactly what you guys are experiencing, do say that, we don’t make change.”

The senator added: “You can’t live in dignity on $10,000 or less.”

