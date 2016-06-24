Bernie Sanders says he will vote for Hillary Clinton in November

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders essentially threw his support behind the party’s presumptive nominee, Hillary Clinton, on Friday morning.
On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” when asked if he would be voting for Clinton in the November presidential election, Sanders replied, “yes.”
Sanders has not yet officially dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. But based on delegate totals from the Democratic primary contests, it’s virtually impossible for him to win.
Here’s video from Sanders’ “Morning Joe” appearance:
