The Bernie Sanders campaign dug up a 2-year old tweet to troll Hillary Clinton's campaign chair

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) dug up an old tweet posted by one of Hillary Clinton’s top campaign officials on Monday in order to tweak the Clinton team.

In 2013, Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta posted a tweet suggesting that America should switch to a single-payer healthcare system like the one that Sanders is proposing.

“Just applied online for Medicare. Took 5 minutes. Single payer anyone?” Podesta asked.

On Monday, Sanders’ official Twitter account linked to the tweet with a playful response.

“If you ever want to work for a campaign that shares your values on health care, there’s always room at Bernie 2016,” Sanders tweeted.

Single-payer universal healthcare is one of the major tenants of the Sanders campaign platform, and one issue where the senator differs significantly from Clinton.

Sanders’ plan would transfer the majority of the control of the US healthcare system away from insurers and into the hands of the federal government, offering Medicare-like plans for Americans of all ages.

He has taken some heat from critics over the plan, including Clinton, who called it unpractical and too expensive.

“His plan would take Medicare and Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Affordable Care Act health-care insurance and private employer health insurance and he would take that all together and send health insurance to the states, turning over your and my health insurance to governors,” Clinton said on Monday, as the Washington Post noted. “I don’t believe number one we should be starting over. We had enough of a fight to get to the Affordable Care Act. So I don’t want to rip it up and start over.”

Sanders’ official Twitter account has taken on a more active role criticising the senator’s presidential opponents in recent weeks. On Thursday, the campaign tore into Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, tweeting out recent polls that show Sanders beating Trump by a healthy margin in a theoretical general election matchups.

For his part, Podesta would seem unlikely to take Sanders up on the job offer. The Clinton campaign chair criticised Sanders on Twitter just last week:

