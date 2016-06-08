Bernie Sanders' supporters are uniting with the hashtag #ThankYouBernie

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders vowed to continue his campaign Tuesday night, even as his rival Hillary Clinton claimed the Democratic presidential nomination.

In a speech that The New York Times notes “felt much like a valedictory,” the Vermont senator told his supporters he would continue his campaign to the final primary, in the District of Columbia on June 14.

“You all know that it is more than Bernie — it is all of us together,” Sanders said.

Faced with delegate maths that looks near impossible to overcome, Sanders campaign may soon be over. The White House said Tuesday that Sanders will meet with President Barack Obama this week, who has already signalled that he is ready to begin campaigning for Clinton.

The Times also reported that Sanders is preparing to lay off about half of his campaign on Wednesday.

Sanders supporters shared their love for the candidate on Tuesday night, using the hashtag #ThankYouBernie:

#ThankYouBernie for proving that a true progressive agenda just needs to get a bit of media coverage to catch on like wildfire.

— Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) June 8, 2016

#ThankYouBernie for 51 years of being the voice for the voiceless. #ImWithBernie pic.twitter.com/FQw30siYuY

— Aaron Uzumaki (@AaronCosby1) June 8, 2016

#ThankYouBernie for fighting the same fight for the last 50 years pic.twitter.com/aPPxqxgcjL

— Rishabh Sharma (@im_srishabh21) June 8, 2016

#ThankYouBernie for reminding us all young people will get very involved… If you reach them. That will be @BernieSanders legacy.

— Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) June 8, 2016

#ThankYouBernie for being a true public servant. Tireless, brave, humble. For giving a damn about people and what’s right, popular or not.

— Melissa Navia (@melissaCnavia) June 8, 2016

#ThankYouBernie for standing up 4 Muslims and Mexicans, for women’s rights, all people of colour, all races, that we are all in this together

— Regina (@regibaby67) June 8, 2016

#ThankYouBernie for inspiring an entire generation to become more politically active. Your impact will last far beyond 2016. #ThankYouBernie

— Jerbear Langthang (@JeremyLangthorn) June 8, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.