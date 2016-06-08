Bernie Sanders' supporters are uniting with the hashtag #ThankYouBernie

Peter Jacobs

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders vowed to continue his campaign Tuesday night, even as his rival Hillary Clinton claimed the Democratic presidential nomination.

In a speech that The New York Times notes “felt much like a valedictory,” the Vermont senator told his supporters he would continue his campaign to the final primary, in the District of Columbia on June 14.

“You all know that it is more than Bernie — it is all of us together,” Sanders said.

Faced with delegate maths that looks near impossible to overcome, Sanders campaign may soon be over. The White House said Tuesday that Sanders will meet with President Barack Obama this week, who has already signalled that he is ready to begin campaigning for Clinton.

The Times also reported that Sanders is preparing to lay off about half of his campaign on Wednesday.

Sanders supporters shared their love for the candidate on Tuesday night, using the hashtag #ThankYouBernie:

