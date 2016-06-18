BERNIE SANDERS: Almost 7,000 of my supporters just signed up to run for office

Bernie Sanders has inspired thousands of supporters to express interest in running for political office.

After the Vermont senator made an impassioned plea with his supporters during a Thursday night webcast to carry the “political revolution” forward, his campaign released a statement claiming that nearly 6,700 of his people said they’d be interested in seeking elected office.

The supporters went to a portal on Sanders’ campaign website, BernieSanders.com/win, and signed up to receive more information about running at the local or state level. The campaign said roughly 11,000 expressed interest in either running or volunteering to help other Sanders supporters run.

The Democratic presidential hopeful, who has yet to suspend his campaign although the primary season has ended and he’s won fewer pledged delegates than presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, called the response “extraordinary.”

“I have no doubt that with the energy and enthusiasm our campaign has shown that we can win significant numbers of local and state elections if people are prepared to become involved,” Sanders said in the release. “This will be part of transforming our country from the bottom on up.”

To express interest, supporters only had to enter their name, email, phone number, and address, and select if they wanted to either run for office or volunteer for others. Supporters were also given the option of answering how they have been involved in Sanders’ movement and to provide more information about themselves.

Here is the form they had to fill out to receive more information about “carrying the movement forward” in their area:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.