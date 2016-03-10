People are freaking out debating the colour of Bernie Sanders' suit at the debate

Bernie sanders suitScreenshot/YouTube

Some of Wednesday night’s liveliest debate is coming over the colour of Bernie Sanders’ suit.

Moments into Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, hundreds of Twitter users erupted into discussion over whether Sanders’ suit was brown or blue.

The majority appeared to agree that the Vermont senator’s suit was dark brown, although in some lighting it appeared to be navy blue.

The dispute immediately drew comparisons to “the dress,” the washed-out photo that sparked an Internet phenomenon almost exactly one year ago. Depending on the viewer, the dress in the photo could be perceived as either white and gold or black and blue.


A Sanders campaign aide, for his part, said it was blue:

 

