People are freaking out debating the colour of Bernie Sanders' suit at the debate

Some of Wednesday night’s liveliest debate is coming over the colour of Bernie Sanders’ suit.

Moments into Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, hundreds of Twitter users erupted into discussion over whether Sanders’ suit was brown or blue.

The majority appeared to agree that the Vermont senator’s suit was dark brown, although in some lighting it appeared to be navy blue.

The dispute immediately drew comparisons to “the dress,” the washed-out photo that sparked an Internet phenomenon almost exactly one year ago. Depending on the viewer, the dress in the photo could be perceived as either white and gold or black and blue.

What colour is Bernie’s suit? You be the judge. pic.twitter.com/lMh65gH1vA

— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 10, 2016

I don’t understand why everyone keeps saying @BernieSanders‘ suit is brown. It looks blue to me.

— Apollo Gonzales (@apollogonzales) March 10, 2016

Can we all just move forward as a country and agree @BernieSanders‘ suit is brown?! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Q7UbJvSYNJ

— John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) March 10, 2016

What colour is Bernie Sanders’ suit? #DemDebate

— Ryan Gorman (@GormoExJourno) March 10, 2016

What colour does @BernieSanders‘ suit look to you? #DemDebate

— HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) March 10, 2016





Bernie Sanders’ suit is white and gold.

— Andrew Rabin (@arrabin56) March 10, 2016

A Sanders campaign aide, for his part, said it was blue:

the suit senator sanders is wearing tonight is blue.

— mike casca (@cascamike) March 10, 2016

