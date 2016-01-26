Bernie Sanders dismisses Steve Schwarzman's 'absurd' claim that his campaign is shaking up the markets

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) said Sunday that he doesn’t think his surging presidential campaign is shaking up the stock markets.

“The idea that Bernie Sanders’ candidacy, because it has growing support all over this country, is unsettling world markets is absolutely absurd,” the Democratic candidate said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Sanders was responding to a Wall Street Journal article noting that Blackstone Group CEO Steve Schwarzman had said Sanders’ rise in the polls made Wall Street nervous.

In an interview last week, Schwarzman ticked off several issues contributing to the US’ recent stock market volatility, including concerns about the Chinese economy and global geopolitical instability.

“The third reason, I think, we have really unsettled markets is the fact that Bernie Sanders has become a viable candidate — at least in Iowa and New Hampshire,” said Schwarzman, who is known for supporting Republican candidates. “And the reason why that’s troubling is that he is really on the far left.”

Sanders had previously touted Schwarzman’s statement as a sign that his populist campaign had gotten the attention of the big banks he wants to break up. “This Week” host Martha Raddatz asked Sanders if he really wanted to cheer a downturn in the stock market.

“The reason that I am laughing is I fully admit to having a big ego, like many other politicians,” he said.

“The point I was making is we are getting the attention of Wall Street. Wall Street’s greed and recklessness and illegal behaviour drove this economy into the worst recession since the Great Depression. Millions of people lost their homes, their life savings and their jobs,” Sanders said.

He continued: “And yes I believe that we have to break up the major financial institutions. We have to reestablish Glass-Steagall. And that we are now gaining the attention of Wall Street tells me that our campaign is doing very well.”

