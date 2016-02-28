'This campaign is just beginning': Bernie Sanders reacts to South Carolina loss

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Saturday that the Democratic presidential primary campaign is far from over despite several recent state losses.

Following what looked like landslide victory for Hillary Clinton in the South Carolina Democratic primary, Sanders congratulated the secretary of state. But he made clear that the campaign was still in its infancy.

“Let me be clear on one thing tonight. This campaign is just beginning,” Sanders said in a statement distributed by his campaign.

Sanders attempted to cast the race as even, emphasizing his massive victory in the New Hampshire primary earlier this month. The senator also pointed to “Super Tuesday” primaries and caucuses next week that award a solid chunk of the delegates needed to clinch the nomination.

“We won a decisive victory in New Hampshire. She won a decisive victory in South Carolina,” Sanders said. “Now it’s on to Super Tuesday. In just three days, Democrats in 11 states will pick 10 times more pledged delegates on one day than were selected in the four early states so far in this campaign.”

“Our grassroots political revolution is growing state by state, and we won’t stop now,” he added.

Sanders did not stay in South Carolina on Saturday night. He was set to hold a rally in Minnesota, one of the states that caucuses next Tuesday.

