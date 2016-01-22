Everyone is raving about Bernie Sanders' 'powerful' new ad

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vermont) presidential campaign released a television advertisement Thursday that has earned widespread praise from political observers.

The one-minute ad — set to Simon and Garfunkel’s “America” — shows a montage of idealised rural and small-town scenes laying out Sanders’ vision of modern America. It’s complete with wind turbines, independent coffee shops, tugboats in a harbour, young creative types working in naturally-lit spaces, multi-generational farming, and multiple shots of people stacking hay.

As the song swells, faces splash across the screen, and the ad transitions to sweeping shots of Sanders rallies, a clear illustration of the groundswell of support that Sanders hopes will catapult him to victory in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two nominating states. Sanders’ campaign said the ad will air in those states beginning on Friday.

The ad paints a somewhat milder picture of the senator’s insurgent campaign.

Sanders spends much of his time in the public eye going on boisterous, populist tirades against the excesses of the financial industry and corporate greed. Thursday’s ad lets the lilting acoustic guitars accompany shots of the senator posing for selfies, hugging supporters, and walking with his wife.

Reporters and political observers from both sides of the aisle were quick to praise the ad:

Watch the ad below:

