Bernie Sanders singled out one Wall Street bank he would lock out of his cabinet

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) says he wants big banks locked out of his cabinet if he is elected president next year.

He singled out one in particular.

“We have seen Wall Street and Goldman Sachs dominate administrations,” he said during Saturday night’s Democratic debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. “Wall Street representatives will not be in my cabinet.”

Sanders’ lashing out at Goldman Sachs comes as yet another Goldman alumnus is taking on a prominent position at the Federal Reserve, which holds a key role in regulating the banks. Last week, former Goldman vice president Neel Kashkari revealed he would join the central bank’s Minneapolis hub as its president.

Sanders was also quick to highlight other candidates’ ties to big-money donors.

“I’m not asking Wall Street or the billionaires for money,” Sanders said at the debate, pointing out that he is the lone candidate operating without a sanctioned super PAC. Sanders also called Wall Street donors “the major campaign contributor” to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic front-runner.

The feeling may be mutual between Sanders and big banks.

Sanders’ candidacy has blossomed in recent months in part thanks to contrasting of himself to other candidates on big-money donations that have flooded both sides of the aisle.

Not only is he a proponent of reintroducing the Glass-Steagall Act to break up big banks, but Sanders has also pushed aggressively for tax increases on top earners and a $US15 minimum wage for American workers.

