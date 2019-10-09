Bernie Sanders says he'll 'change the nature' of his campaign 'a bit' after appointment with his cardiologist

Loren Elliott/Reuters Sen. Bernie Sanders participates in the She the People Presidential Forum in Houston, Texas, on April 24.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said on Tuesday that he’ll cut back on the number of campaign events he does following an appointment with his cardiologist one week after suffering a heart attack.

Sanders insisted that he would continue “actively campaigning” this fall, but that he would scale back on the number of rallies he does daily from about four to two, in addition to other smaller events.

“I think we’re gonna change the nature of the campaign a bit, make sure that I have the strength to do what I have to do,” Sanders, 78, told reporters outside his home in Burlington, VT on Tuesday afternoon.

He added, “I don’t know if there’s anybody who’s done more rallies than we have done … we’re gonna probably not do three or four rallies a day, we’re gonna do two or do other events as well.”



Sanders spent two-and-a-half days in Nevada hospital last week where two stents were placed in an artery after he experienced a heart attack on Tuesday night.

“I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work,” Sanders said in a statement last week.

The senator said on Tuesday that he’ll release his medical records “at the appropriate time.”

I asked Sanders if he is concerned that his recent health issues coupled with his age will be impact the way voters view him as a candidate.

