Bernie Sanders reportedly plans to lay off hundreds of campaign workers across the country

Bernie Saders said in an interview with the New York Times that he will lay off “hundreds” of campaign workers across the country and focus his efforts on winning the California primary.

“If can win the largest state in this country, that will send a real message to the American people and to the delegates that this is a campaign that is moving in the direction it should,” Sanders said in an interview with the Times on Wednesday.

Sanders lost four out of five states that voted on Tuesday, only beating rival Hillary Clinton in Rhode Island.

“We want to win as many delegates as we can, so we do not need workers now in states around country,” he continued. “We don’t need people right now in Connecticut. That election is over. We don’t need them in Maryland. So what we are going to do is allocate our resources to the 14 contests that remain, and that means that we are going to be cutting back on staff.”

He promised to rehire “every one of those great people who have helped us get this far” if he wins the nomination.

NOW WATCH: Ted Cruz just released a bizarre attack ad featuring a terrifying Hillary Clinton impersonator



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.