Bernie Sanders once played a rabbi in a low-budget 90s romantic comedy -- and his cameo is amazing

Screenshot/YouTube Bernie Sanders in ‘My X-Girlfriend’s Wedding Reception’

Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) had a film career that spanned at least one project.

Sanders played a rabbi in the low-budget 1999 comedy “My X-Girlfriend’s Wedding Reception.” The film has a 5.3/10 rating on IMDB, but a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 86 user ratings.

His cameo as Rabbi Manny Shevitz, who gives a speech during a wedding reception, doesn’t disappoint.

“Testing, testing, can you all hear me?” Sanders begins. “Today we celebrate life, a very sacred part of life. I remember when I used to walk down my old neighbourhood in Brooklyn.”

He then went into an extensive rant about the Brooklyn Dodgers — who moved to Los Angeles in 1958:

That was before the Dodgers went to Los Angeles, which was the worst thing. The worst thing that ever happened and I don’t know why we let them do that. I mean nowadays, there is no pride. You don’t know who owns what team, you don’t know who’s playing for what today. They’re here one day, and they’re gone the next day. It’s a terrible thing. I remember when the Dodgers played the Yankees and that ticket was good for 10 years. Now, you go to the stadium and you look out on the field and you see the Red Sox, you see the Orioles, you see the Cleveland Indians, you see everything but you don’t see the Yankees playing the Red Sox. OK, I’m getting a little bit off the track here, but let me not take any more of your time. Oh, by the way, that free-agency crap, that really gets me, they spend $2 million here, $12 million there, what’s so free about that free agency? I can’t take that anymore. OK, let me just make my point here and that is all in all, it’s not so bad. When it’s good, it’s good. If it doesn’t feel right, just say no. There’s always tomorrow. There’s always tomorrow. It could be worse. Now, let’s just thank God you have your arms, you have your legs. Let’s eat.

You can watch the full clip here:

