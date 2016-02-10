Bernie Sanders just gave a rousing speech after his dominant win in New Hampshire

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) won the New Hampshire primary by a wide margin on Tuesday night, and repeated his anti-establishment message in a rousing victory speech to supporters afterward.

He slammed Wall Street and billionaires, again emphasising his base of small-time donors.

“The people of New Hampshire have sent a profound message to the political establishment, the economic establishment, and the media establishment,” Sanders said. “What the people here have said is that given the enormous crises facing our country, it is just to late for the same-old, same-old establishment politics and establishment economics.”

Sanders also looked forward to the general election in November in an implicit challenge to Clinton, who has long been the presumed nominee of the Democratic Party.

“Tonight with what appears to be a record-breaking voter turnout, because of a huge voter turnout, and I say huge, we won,” he said. “Because we harnessed the energy and the excitement that the Democratic Party will need to succeed in November.”

He repeatedly emphasised the excitement around his campaign, which he bills as a political revolution, saying that it will carry him to victory in the general election.

“What happened here in New Hampshire in terms of an enthusiastic and aroused electorate, people who came out in large numbers, that is what will happen all over this country,” Sanders said.

Sanders then said that his supporters “need to come together in a few months and unite this party and this nation because the right-wing Republicans we oppose must not be allowed to gain the presidency.”

He also spoke of “having the courage to reject the status quo.”

Sanders’ New Hampshire win comes after he narrowly lost to Clinton in last week’s Iowa caucuses.

