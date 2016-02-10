How Bernie Sanders crushed Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire

One year ago, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton led Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) by more than 40 points in New Hampshire.
Tuesday night, she was headed to a more than 20-point loss.
Sanders delivered a shellacking in the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire, a showing he hopes will provide him momentum heading into subsequent early-voting states.
“Tonight, with what appears to be a record-breaking voter turnout, because of a huge voter turnout, and I say huge, we won,” he said in a victory speech. “Because we harnessed the energy and the excitement that the Democratic Party will need to succeed in November.”
And a closer look revealed just how dominant his victory turned out to be. Exit polls showed that he dominated among nearly every sub-group.
Here’s a look:
- Among men, Sanders won, 66% to 32%.
- Among women, Sanders had a 55% to 44% edge.
- Sanders won 83% of the vote among voters aged 18-29, 66% with 30- to 44-year-olds, and 53% in the 45-64 age group. One of the only groups with which he lost was among voters aged 65 and older.
- He won among voters at all educational levels, including 64% of voters with a high-school degree or less and 60% of college graduates.
- Sanders captured majorities among all income levels except for those making $200,000 a year or more, which broke 53% for Clinton. He won 71% of voters making less than $30,000 a year.
- Sanders narrowly edged out Clinton among registered Democrats, 52% to 48%. Among independents, he had a stunning, 72% to 25% victory.
- He won among both “very liberal” (66%) and moderate (58%) Democratic voters.
Check out the full exit-poll results here >
