Bernie Sanders: Here's why I lost Nevada

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) knows why he lost the Nevada caucuses to Hillary Clinton.

In an interview on NBC on Sunday, Sanders laid out the reasons why he failed to beat Clinton in Nevada, saying his voter turnout operation was not as strong as it should have been.

“The voter turnout was not as high as I had wanted,” Sanders told “Meet The Press” host Chuck Todd.

“What I’ve said over and over again, we will do well when young people, when working-class people come out. We do not do well when the voter turnout is not large. We did not do as good a job as I had wanted to bring out a large turnout.”

Turnout for Saturday’s caucuses was significantly lower than in 2008, when nearly 120,000 voters showed up to caucus.

Sanders also noted the former secretary of state’s superior campaign infrastructure in state, buoyed by her experience running in 2008.

“We were taking on a candidate who ran in 2008. She knew Nevada a lot better than we did, she had the names of a lot of her supporters,” Sanders said.

Though Sanders touted his high levels of support among young voters — the senator won voters under 45 by an overwhelmingly large margin — his loss demonstrated that he still has not made the gains with minority voters he needs to beat Clinton. Clinton won big among black voters, and though exit polls showed Sanders winning the Latino vote, a significant accomplishment for his campaign, some experts questioned whether the information was accurate.

Still, Sanders noted that he secured a solid number of delegates, and was not hung up on his loss.

“Obviously, I wish we could have done a little bit better,” Sanders said. “But at the end of the day, I think she gets 19 delegates, we get 15 delegates, we move onto the next state.”

NOW WATCH: This botched intro was the most entertaining moment of the GOP debate



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.