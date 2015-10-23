Bernie Sanders had the perfect response to Larry David's impersonation of him

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) busted out his own impersonation of Larry David on Wednesday night.
In a widely heralded “Saturday Night Live” skit last weekend, David played the role of Sanders during the first Democratic presidential debate.
Sanders was asked about that skit on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and used one of David’s most famous catchphrases from his show, “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
“Well,” Sanders began, pausing for effect. “I thought it was preeetty, preeetty, preeetty good.”
Watch below:
NOW WATCH: Tony Robbins told us how to beat Donald Trump
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.