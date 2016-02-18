Bernie Sanders is surprisingly pro-gun

Bernie Sanders represents Vermont, where gun ownership is high but murders via shooting are low. In 2005, he voted in favour of a bill that protects gun makers and sellers from being sued. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton has said that she’ll attempt to repeal the bill, should she be elected.

