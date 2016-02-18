Bernie Sanders is surprisingly pro-gun

Bernie Sanders represents Vermont, where gun ownership is high but murders via shooting are low. In 2005, he voted in favour of a bill that protects gun makers and sellers from being sued. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton has said that she’ll attempt to repeal the bill, should she be elected.
Story by Allan Smith and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
