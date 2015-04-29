Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is reportedly jumping into the 2016 race

AP Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont).

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) is set to announce his campaign for president, Vermont Public Radio reported Tuesday.

According to VPR’s sources, Sanders will launch his campaign on Thursday with “a short statement on that day and then hold a major campaign kickoff in Vermont in several weeks.”

Sanders’ office did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider.

If Sanders enters the race, he would start out as a steep underdog against the Democratic front-runner, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.