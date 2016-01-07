Bernie Sanders: Hillary Clinton doesn't have the 'courage' to stand up to Wall Street

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) on Wednesday questioned whether Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton had the “courage” to deal with Wall Street.

In a “Morning Joe” interview, Sanders called out his Democratic presidential rival repeatedly by name. He said Clinton had not demonstrated that she could properly control misbehavior in the financial industry.

“Do I think Hillary Clinton or many other senators have shown the courage that is necessary to stand up to Wall Street power? The answer is no,” Sanders said.

When host Joe Scarborough subsequently asked Sanders whether Clinton specifically had the courage to reign in supposed Wall Street excess, Sanders didn’t let Scarborough finish the question.

“I am running for president because I think not, all right?” Sanders said.

Sanders has become increasingly fiery in his rhetoric against Clinton in recent days, despite an earlier campaign pledge from both to play nice. During a Tuesday speech in New York, for instance, he said Clinton’s senatorial record demonstrated that she was far too soft on the financial industry.

“My opponent says that as a senator she told bankers to ‘cut it out’ and end their destructive behaviour,” Sanders told a crowd of supporters in midtown Manhattan. “But, in my view, establishment politicians are the ones who need to ‘cut it out.’ The reality is that Congress doesn’t regulate Wall Street. Wall Street and their lobbyists regulate Congress.”

