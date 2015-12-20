Bernie Sanders tells rival to 'calm down' as Democratic candidates brawl over gun control

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) told Democratic primary rival former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D) to “calm down” after the governor unloaded on his opponents’ records on gun control.

During Saturday night’s debate, O’Malley forcefully criticised Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for their past on the issue, saying that they were part of the “flip-flopping political approach of Washington.”

“There are profound differences between people on this stage on this issue,” O’Malley said, before listing several gun-safety bills that Sanders voted against while serving in Congress, such as the so-called “Brady Bill.”

“Hillary Clinton changes her position on this every election, it seems — having one position in 2000, then campaigning against President Obama, and saying we don’t need federal standards,” O’Malley said.

Both Sanders and Clinton immediately attempted to rebut the former governor.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, let’s calm down a little, Martin,” Sanders said.

“Let’s tell the truth here, Martin,” Clinton added.

Sanders then launched into a diatribe, saying O’Malley misunderstood the senator’s record on gun control, touting an election he claimed he lost for not supporting the sale of certain types of weapons to consumers, and advocating his support of universal background checks while serving in Congress.

