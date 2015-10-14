Bernie Sanders defends Hillary Clinton: 'The American people are sick and tired of hearing about your damn emails!'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) defended Hillary Clinton on Tuesday night over the ongoing scandal over her use of a private email account and server while serving as secretary of state.

“Let me say something that may not be great politics,” Sanders said. “I think that the Secretary is right.”

“The American people are sick and tired of hearing about your damn emails!” Sanders said, as the audience cheered.

“Me too, me too,” Clinton said, laughing.

“Enough of the emails — let’s talk about the real issues facing America!” Sanders said.

“Thank you Bernie,” Clinton said.

CNN moderator Anderson Cooper then questioned former Sen. Lincoln Chafee (D-Rhode Island) about his assertion that the email scandal was a major issue. When Chafee repeated that it was, Cooper asked the former secretary of state if she wanted to respond.

“No,” Clinton said.

