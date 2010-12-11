WATCH: There's A Real "Mr. Smith Goes To Washington" Moment Happening Right Now

Update: It’s still going, and it occurs to us that a better analogy is The Stackhouse Filibuster from The West Wing.



Original post: There’s nothing happening today, except something historic happening in The Senate.

Bernie Sanders, the Independent from Vermont, is filibustering to oppose the tax deal, and unlike most filibusters, he’s talking and talking and talking and talking. Real filibustering; not just getting more than 40 votes to oppose a law’s passage.

Click here to watch on C-SPAN

