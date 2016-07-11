Bernie Sanders is set to endorse Hillary Clinton at their first campaign event together

Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to endorse Hillary Clinton at their first joint campaign appearance since the end of the Democratic presidential primary.

In a brief joint statement on Monday, the two Democratic primary rivals announced they would appear together on Tuesday in New Hampshire to “discuss their commitment to building an America that is stronger together and an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.”

Though the primary ended, in effect, more than one month ago following the primary contests in New Jersey and California, the senator withheld his endorsement and refused to concede the race to Clinton.

Instead, Sanders hit the campaign trail for several candidates for the House of Representatives and attempted to move the official Democratic Party platform to the left on issues like the minimum wage and Social Security benefits.

“The nomination is not the only aspect of what politics is about,” Sanders said on CNN last week when asked about his refusal to suspend his campaign. “What politics is about is trying to do well by the middle class and working families. That is what I’m struggling to do.”

Monday’s announcement comes as presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has attempted somewhat unsuccessfully to woo Sanders voters, who Trump says will be attracted to his scepticism of international trade agreements.

“A lot of Bernie Sanders supporters will be voting for Trump. Because he was right about the system being rigged, and he was right about trade,” Trump said at a rally earlier this month.

