There's only one prominent Democrat with a detailed plan for debt-free college

Abby Jackson
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: Senate Budget Committee ranking member and presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (L) delivers opening remarks during a committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 17, 2015 in Washington, DC. The committe heard testimony from Congressional Budget Office Director Keith Hall who said that federal debt would climb to over 100-per cent of the total GDP by 2040 without major spending course correction. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesBernie Sanders unveiled a debt-free college plan in May.

College affordability has recently become the preeminent issue in higher education, as student debt figures have hit staggering levels.

A number of prominent Democrats have decried the excessive cost of college, and Hillary Clinton even proposed making college as “debt free as possible.”

But of all the Democrats calling for debt-free college — including US Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley — only Bernie Sanders has laid out a detailed plan that explains how he will finance the legislation, Inside Higher Ed reported on Friday.

Sanders will finance his plan by imposing a “Robin Hood Tax on Wall Street,” according to Inside Higher Ed.

In May, Sanders held a press conference in Washington where he called the US government irresponsible for allowing students to incur massive levels of debt to pay for college.

“It is unacceptable that in many instances interest rates on student loans are two to three times higher than interest rates on auto loans,” he told an audience that included student groups and a nurses union.

Sanders unveiled his ambitious College For All Act, which would provide free tuition at all public colleges and universities in the country.

DES MOINES, IA - JUNE 12: Buttons sit on a table during a campaign event for Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) at Drake University on June 12, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. Sanders, an advocate of providing free college education to all Americans, was greeted by a standing-room-only crowd at the event. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)Scott Olson/Getty Images

He didn’t mince words over the substantial cost that such legislation would require, estimating that it would cost $US750 billion over the next 10 years. And he jumped into how he would finance the plan, striking out at the investment industry while doing so.

“At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, at a time when trillions of dollars in wealth have been shifted from the middle class and working families of this country to the top one tenth of one per cent, at a time when the wealthiest people in this country have made huge amounts of money from risky derivative transactions and the soaring value of the stock market, this legislation would impose a speculation fee on wall street investment houses and hedge funds,” he said.

His proposed legislation and tone surrounding Wall Street is certainly not surprising given Sanders is a self-described socialist. And it’s already drawn derision from Republican politicians. Chris Christie pounced on debt-free college proposals saying, “That is a typical liberal approach. It is wrong.”

NOW WATCH: Forget the Apple Watch — here’s the new watch everyone on Wall Street wants

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.