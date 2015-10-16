Bernie Sanders danced to 'Disco Inferno' during his Ellen DeGeneres interview

Presidential candidate and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) shed his gruff exterior to do a little dancing while walking onto Thursday’s set of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The song playing as Sanders did some dance moves: The Trammps’s “Disco Inferno,” with its signature “burn, baby, burn” chorus.

“You came out here dancing, Bernie! That’s fantastic. That’s wonderful,” DeGeneres told him.

“And thank you for the very positive energy you provide to the American people,” Sanders replied.

They then discussed issues like income inequality, campaign-finance reform, and Sanders’ defence of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during Tuesday’s presidential debate. (Clinton herself did a little dancing on DeGeneres’ show last month.)

Here’s a GIF of Sanders:

And here’s his interview:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.