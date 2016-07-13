Sanders has fiery response for Trump amid furious tweetstorm after the senator's Clinton endorsement

Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump exchanged Twitter barbs on Tuesday immediately after the Vermont senator wrapped up his endorsement of Hillary Clinton.

Sanders initiated the latest social media fracas when he responded to Trump’s attacks from earlier in the morning. The presumptive Republican nominee said he “sold out” to Clinton.

“Big talk from the same guy who was too afraid to debate Bernie in California,” Sanders posted, referencing the much-hyped potential debate between the two candidates that fell through in early June.

Trump was quick to fire back.

“Bernie Sanders endorsing Crooked Hillary Clinton is like Occupy Wall Street endorsing Goldman Sachs,” he posted.

The Manhattan billionaire then wrote that Sanders “abandoned” his supporters by doing so.

“To all the Bernie voters who want to stop bad trade deals & global special interests, we welcome you with open arms,” Trump tweeted. “People first.”

